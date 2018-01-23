Group working on platform to explore possible future of Spring Garden Road Memorial Library

A Halifax group is working on a platform in the hopes of getting people talking about what should be done with the site of the Spring Garden Road Memorial Library.

“We really got drawn to the idea of a technology-based approach,” Patrick Spelliscy said on Tuesday.

He’s part of the Urban Surface Design Group, which is working with an Ecology Action Centre committee.

The platform is under development and could become an app or a website.

Spelliscy, who is an intern architect, said he would want the platform to offer an augmented-reality component to allow people to view through a cellphone how the site could look like for other potential uses.

The platform would also allow users to submit ideas and feedback.

The library was built in 1951 and was replaced by its successor, the Halifax Central Library, that is located just down the street. Both properties are owned by the municipality.

A staff report considering options at the site is in the works and is expected to go to councillors in the coming months.

“The municipality is working with the province as well as some other stakeholders to determine what the future of that property will be,” Erin DiCarlo, a Halifax spokesperson, said.

Spelliscy said he hopes that the building is preserved as a much as reasonably possible.

“One of the greatest assets and one of the things we have as a Canadian city is that our rich historical architecture defines us,” he said.