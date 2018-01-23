name selection
January 23, 2018 12:26 pm

What name would you choose for polar bear cubs at Assiniboine Park Zoo?

By Online Producer  Global News

Assiniboine Park Zoo will introduce a new pair of polar bears Friday Jan. 26.

The polls are open – Assiniboine Park Zoo has invited the public to weigh in on what a pair of orphaned polar bears should be called.

The cubs, a female and male who are not brother and sister, were transferred to the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre and are in need of names.

The name options for the female cub are:

  • Willow
  • Tundra

The name options for the male cub are:

  • Arctic
  • Baffin

Name options were selected by the Zoo’s team of polar bear zookeepers for their relevance to Arctic geography.

Polar bear cub -Female

Name options for this female cub are Willow or Tundra.

Male

Name options for this male cub are Arctic or Baffin.

Inviting public input in naming the bears is a way for the zoo to build stronger connections with the community and to allow zoo-goers to develop stronger attachment to the animals, Laura Cabak,  communications specialist for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy said.

“Our visitors and the community at large form strong attachments to the polar bears in our care, so we are happy to give them the opportunity to help choose names for these young cubs.

It’s a great way to engage the community in learning about our polar bears and how they can help protect and conserve this iconic species,” Cabak said.

The zoo has invited input into the naming of bears before.

Visitors to the Assiniboine Park Zoo website will have a chance to vote until until 4:00 pm Thursday, Jan. 25.

Final results will be shared by the Assiniboine Park Conservancy via social media on Friday.

The cubs will make their first ever public appearance in the conservation centre Jan. 26 at 11 a.m.

