Neil Diamond is retiring from touring

Neil Diamond will be retiring from touring because he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The news comes just two days before his 77th birthday. As a result of the news, his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand have been cancelled.

The ‘Sweet Caroline’ singer offered his “sincerest apologies” to those who purchased tickets.

He intends to create music and continue working on other projects for “a long time to come.”

Diamond is set to accept a lifetime achievement award at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards.