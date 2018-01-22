Trending
January 22, 2018 6:14 pm
Updated: January 22, 2018 6:17 pm

Woman ID’d as inspiration for iconic World War II factory worker Rosie the Riveter dies

By The Associated Press

In this Oct. 31, 2007 file photo, a poster showing signatures of former Rosie the Riveter's is seen at the offices of the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historic Park in Richmond, Calif.

AP Photo/Eric Risberg
LONGVIEW, Wash. – A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state.

The New York Times reports that Naomi Parker Fraley died Saturday in Longview. She was 96.

Multiple women have been identified over the years as possible models for Rosie, but a Seton Hall University professor in 2016 focused on Fraley as the true inspiration.

A June 25, 1999, file photo shows an enlargement of the U.S. Postal Service’s stamp depicting Rosie the Riveter, in South Portland, Maine.

AP Photo/Joan Seidel, File

James J. Kimble published his findings in the journal Rhetoric & Public Affairs, saying a photo of Fraley at work was the basis for a widely seen poster of a woman flexing with the caption, “We can do it!”

Fraley was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, she went to work at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, among the first women to do war work there.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

