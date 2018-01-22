‘Mourners’ hold mock vigil for favourite Taco Bell destroyed by fire

It started, as many things do on the internet, as a joke.

It ended with dripping candle wax and a box of tacos tossed from the bed of a pickup truck, yards away from the charred and partially collapsed remains of a 24-hour Taco Bell restaurant in Montgomery, Ala.

The fast-food restaurant caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 17. No one was injured, and authorities haven’t determined the cause of the blaze.

READ MORE: Want to get married in Las Vegas? Say ‘I do’ at Taco Bell

But the closure of Taco Bell — a bastion of cheap, delicious and nearly always available food for young people and anyone looking to save a few dollars — hit close to home for many current and former Montgomery residents.

A Facebook proposal for a candlelight vigil to mourn the restaurant went viral, and more than 100 people showed up Sunday night to honour their fallen favourite.

“It just gave people something to talk about other than all the negativity that’s going on right now,” organizer Katie James said of the tongue-in-cheek event.

WATCH: Taco Bell destroyed by fire

The crowd, many in their teens and early 20s, brought Taco Bell products and candles, milling about the parking lot of the adjacent Arby’s after event organizers found the Taco Bell lot was closed off.

READ MORE: Taco Bell opens to lineup in Saskatoon

Local comedian Ashley Nicole Portis performed a reprise of a Taco Bell parody video she released last year. A recent graduate of Alabama State University, Portis said the Zelda Road restaurant was a key to surviving college.

“I’ve had a lot of memories created at Taco Bell,” she said. “I was a theatre major and we had long, long rehearsal nights. It was extremely taxing, and you don’t always have time to eat. You miss the cafeteria, it closes early. In Montgomery, everything else closes early.”

After Portis’ performance and a toss of a Taco Bell Party Pack into the crowd, a young guy with a bucket circled the parking lot, picking up bits of wax and paper the crowd had dropped.

The vigil was lighthearted for all involved, but Portis said Taco Bell was a favourite of hers for the same reasons many young people, just old enough to drive their parents’ car to a quick dinner or confined to kitchen-less dorms, are often drawn to fast food joints.

“Waffle House is open, but if you really want to get full, you’ve got to have $10. Sometimes you don’t have that,” Portis said. “Sometimes they’re out of waffles. Taco Bell, they’re never out of tortillas.”