First-degree murder charge dismissed against N.S. man accused of killing mother

A Nova Scotia man who appeared in court on Monday to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of his mother has had that charge dismissed.

John (Jack) Buckley was arrested in April 2016 and charged in the death of Victoria Brauns-Buckley.

The 57-year-old woman was found dead in her Chester, N.S., home in March 2012.

On Jan. 22, Buckley appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court and pleaded not guilty.

However, the Crown offered no evidence in the first-degree murder charge, so the charge was dismissed.

The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service also says a publication ban was granted to protect the identities of three undercover police officers, who were involved in the investigation of the case.

Previously charged in connection to mother’s death

Buckley, who was 18 at the time, was originally arrested three days after his mother’s death and charged with second-degree murder.

The Crown officially withdrew the second-degree murder charge against Buckley in December 2012.

Four years later, he was re-arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

