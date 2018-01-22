Canada
January 22, 2018 10:14 am

N.S. boosts funding to expand breakfast program to every school in the province

By Staff The Canadian Press

The funding announcement for the School Healthy Eating Program was made on Monday, and promises to expand the program to every school in the province.

Jennifer Grudic/ Global News
A A

The Nova Scotia government says it is expanding a program to provide breakfasts to children in every school in the province.

It says it is doubling its funding for the School Healthy Eating Program, boosting it to almost $2 million a year.

READ: Hungry kids lose almost 5 years of class time by graduation: teacher survey

The province says the program can now be offered at every school and will allow other schools to expand existing healthy eating programs to include other meals.

The Health Department says that could include vegetable and fruit snack programs, lunches and after-school snacks.

Margo Riebe-Butt of Nourish Nova Scotia says the added funding will mean more fruits and vegetables for students.

A release says more than five million breakfasts were served through the healthy eating programs last year.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Breakfast
Breakfast Program
Education
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia health
nova scotia poli
NS Health
NS Health Department
ns poli
School Breakfast Program
School Healthy Eating Program

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News