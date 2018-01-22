Armed robbery suspect arrested after lengthy northeast Edmonton standoff

A standoff which lasted nearly 14 hours in a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood ended peacefully Sunday night.

Edmonton Police were first called at around 7 a.m. to an apartment building in the Beverly neighbourhood, near 35 Street and 118 Avenue, after reports that a man had been robbed at gunpoint.

When police arrived, five suspects were inside the building. A police command post was set up and officers, including a tactical team, remained on scene at the Bella Vista Place apartment building all day.

Officers were able to coax four of the suspects out by the afternoon.

Still, one armed woman remained inside until 9:35 p.m., when police said she surrendered without incident.

Police said they plan to lay robbery and weapon-related charges against 56-year-old Angela Valentino, but note the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News