Rick Zamperin: They’re the best, but I’m tired of the Patriots

You have got to be kidding me! Of course they won again.

That’s just a sampling (and to the best of my recolection the only clean versions) of my reaction to watching the New England Patriots rally to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

There’s death, taxes, and Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

Since he exploded onto the NFL scene with a surprise Super Bowl victory in 2001/02 Brady has been to 11 more AFC title games, and in two weeks time, he will start in his NFL record eighth Super Bowl.

I’ve said this before. Brady is the best quarterback that I’ve ever seen and Bill Belichick is the best coach in NFL history. It pains me to say that being a huge Don Shula fan.

But enough already!

I find it absolutely stupefying that the Patriots have been so dominant for this long.

Think the New York Yankees of the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, the Boston Celtics of the 60’s, and the Montreal Canadiens of the 70’s.

There is no doubt in my mind that Super Bowl LII broadcaster NBC is ecstatic that New England, and not Jacksonville, is representing the AFC in the big game on Feb. 4.

Frankly, I’m tired of The Hoody, Tom Terrific, Gronk, Patriots storyline.

I, like most sports fans, love cheering for David instead of Goliath. We all want to see the champions dethroned.

Once again, I am relegated to cheering for the underdog. So, I guess, it’s go Eagles!