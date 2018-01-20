highlight
January 20, 2018 2:55 pm
Updated: January 20, 2018 3:08 pm

Seattle Thunderbirds blast past the Kelowna Rockets 7-2

By Global News

The Kelowna Rockets fell 7-2 to the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night at ShoWare Center in Kent, WA.

Courtesy: Kelowna Rockets
A A

The Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Kelowna Rockets 7-2 on Friday night at the ShoWare Center in Kent, WA.

Seattle’s Zack Andrusiak scored less than a minute into the game. Nolan Volcan followed up a few minutes later, after intercepting a pass and beating goaltender Brodan Salmond with a shot that gave Seattle a 2-0 lead.

Noah Philp scored about six minutes into the second period, further extending the Thunderbirds’ lead.

Story continues below

Midway through the second period, Kelowna’s Dillon Dube finally found the net during a power play for a score of 3-1. Cal Foote and Kole Lind assisted.

Volcan responded with a power-play goal of his own for Seattle. Turner Ottenbreit also scored, making it 5-1 for the T-Birds heading into the third.

The Rockets then replaced Salmond with Cole Tisdale.

Just under seven minutes into the third period, Blake Bargar made it 6-1 Seattle.

Conner Bruggen-Cate replied for Kelowna to try to close the gap, but Volcan went for the hat trick during Seattle’s power play to take the game.

The final score was 7-2 for the Thunderbirds.

Seattle outshot Kelowna 33-29.

Kelowna will be back on home ice Saturday night to take on the Victoria Royals at 7 p.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
highlight
Hockey
Kelowna
Rockets
Seattle
Thunderbirds
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News