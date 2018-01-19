New Brunswick trade delegation in China to promote province as tourist destination

A trade delegation to China led by the New Brunswick government is promoting the province as a unique tourism destination.

Fisheries Minister Rick Doucet says New Brunswick offers experiences you can’t get anywhere else – including the world’s highest tides in the Bay of Fundy as well as unique seafood experiences.

Delegates from the tourism ministry met in Shanghai with 12 travel corporations to promote itineraries tailored to Chinese visitors, and also met with several members of the travel media to help generate interest in New Brunswick’s attractions.

China is now the second-largest overseas market for travellers coming to Canada and Doucet says boosting the province’s tourism market helps grow the economy and create jobs.