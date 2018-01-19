Canada
January 19, 2018 10:43 am
Updated: January 19, 2018 10:49 am

New Brunswick trade delegation in China to promote province as tourist destination

By Staff The Canadian Press

Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau and Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Rick Doucet visited the JD 7Fresh retail store operated by Chinese online retailer JD.com on Jan. 15. As part of a promotion of foods from the province, the two put on New Brunswick aprons and helped a chef demonstrate how to break open lobster and use wild blueberry jam to prepare smoothies.

Provided/ Government of New Brunswick
A A

A trade delegation to China led by the New Brunswick government is promoting the province as a unique tourism destination.

Fisheries Minister Rick Doucet says New Brunswick offers experiences you can’t get anywhere else – including the world’s highest tides in the Bay of Fundy as well as unique seafood experiences.

READ: Justin Trudeau leaves China without securing commitment to trade talks

Delegates from the tourism ministry met in Shanghai with 12 travel corporations to promote itineraries tailored to Chinese visitors, and also met with several members of the travel media to help generate interest in New Brunswick’s attractions.

WATCH: Province throws $100 million into new tourism strategy

China is now the second-largest overseas market for travellers coming to Canada and Doucet says boosting the province’s tourism market helps grow the economy and create jobs.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bay Of Fundy
China
Chinese tourists
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Tourism
Rick Doucet
Tourism
Tourists
trade delegation
trade delegation to China

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News