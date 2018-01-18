Okanagan forecast

Thursday, January 18, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Sunny breaks between showers will continue until Saturday morning, with more clouds for areas near the mountains.

The shower potential will increase this weekend when a stronger push will move inland from the Pacific Saturday evening. Mixed precipitation is possible Saturday night.

Daytime freezing levels will remain above the valley base, keeping daytime high temperatures near or above freezing.

Friday’s daytime high range: 1 to 5C

~ Duane/Wesla