Langley RCMP are trying to find a man charged with impersonating a police officer

Langley RCMP is asking the public to help find a suspect that’s been charged with impersonating a police officer in early Dec. 2017.

It said it has identified and is trying to locate 21-year-old Surrey resident Bryce Telford in connection to the incident.

Police said they received a report on Dec. 2 from a distraught passenger in the Brookswood area, who said their vehicle was ‘pulled over’ by a black pickup truck that was following them.

She told officers when they pulled over to the side of the road, the truck – with what appeared to be police lights flashing behind the windshield and the grill – pulled in front of them in an attempt to block them.

When they realized the people in the vehicle weren’t police officers, they fled and were followed to a nearby gas station.

When the woman told the suspects they’d called the police, they left. Mounties have since seized the suspect vehicle.

Anybody with any information is asked to either contact Langley RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.