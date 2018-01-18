$7K raised to help construct fence near Westray Miners Memorial

An online fundraiser that was working to collect funds to build a fence near a poignant memorial in New Glasgow, N.S., has officially surpassed its goal.

Allen Martin recently started a GoFundMe page with a goal of collecting $7,000.

Martin’s brother, Glenn Martin, was one of 26 miners that died during the Westray mine explosion on May 9, 1992, two days before his 36th birthday.

WATCH: The brother of a man killed in the Westray Mining disaster is trying to raise $7,000 to build a fence along one side of a memorial park as a way to stop vandalism.

Martin is one of the caretakers of the Westray Miners Memorial Park. He says the area has had issues over the years with people littering but is now dealing with motorists driving across the lawn of the park, which digs up the sod and causes ruts.

Global News spoke to Martin last week about his fundraising efforts. He said he was hoping to raise $7,000 to help with the cost of constructing a fence along one side of the property to prevent vehicles from driving across the park.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised just over $7,100.

Those looking to donate can visit the site by clicking here.