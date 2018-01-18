Number of EI beneficiaries in Saskatchewan rises during November

More people in Saskatchewan were receiving employment insurance (EI) benefits in November 2017 than the previous month.

Statistics Canada reported Thursday the number of beneficiaries in the province for the month rose to 18,360, an increase of 4.0 per cent from October.

The monthly increase was spread across the province, with the number of people receiving benefits rising 7.2 per cent in Regina and 4.3 per cent in Saskatoon.

On a year-over-year basis, there were ten per cent fewer people receiving benefits.

The only region not to have a year-over-year decrease was Regina, with 9.6 per cent more people receiving EI benefits when compared to November 2016.

More people also started initial and renewal claims during November.

Statistics Canada said 7,600 people started the claims process during the month, up 7.2 per cent from October.

Initial and renewal claims were also up year-over-year, rising 11.8 per cent from November 2016.