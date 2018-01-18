London Police, OPP focus on prevention and harm reduction at fentanyl education session

“We’re here today because people are dying,” said London police deputy chief Daryl Longworth.

Gathered at the Wolf Performance Hall at the Central Library Wednesday evening, nearly 100 Londoners came out to learn about the dangers of fentanyl, an opioid 100 times more potent than morphine.

“We want to focus on prevention. If someone, a family member, an employee, a friend is struggling with an addiction issue, [we want people to know] what services are available to them before we have an emergency situation,” said OPP Constable Max Gomez.

The evening opened with a video of a mother telling the story of how her daughter, Tina, died from a fentanyl overdose at the age of 19. The mother’s message was clear–do not do fentanyl. It will kill you.

On a night where just hours earlier London police issued a warning to the public after three people were found dead and two people were hospitalized from suspected drug overdoses in the city in a span of just three days, the message was not lost.

“I’ve been sober for 15 and a half years. I’m quite proud of that. 2017 was pretty rough, and I got through it still sober,” said Wendy Fields.

Fields is a developmental services worker & addictions counselor, but has also struggled with her own addiction issues. She used to be an advocate for abstinent-based prevention, but as she’s learned to see addiction as a health issue, she’s also moved towards harm reduction prevention methods.

“[Addiction] is not a choice. It honestly is not a choice,” said Fields.

One of the mostly widely known methods of harm reduction is the use of naloxone, a drug that blocks the effects of opioids, especially in an overdose.

“Naloxone kits save lives. We want people to know how important it is to get naloxone kits in the hands of those who are at risk or friends and family who are aware that there is someone around them who is using opioids and is at risk for overdose,” said Shaya Dhinsa with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“The kits are accessible, they’re easy to get, and they can save a life,” said Dhinsa.

While the message from police used to say ‘Don’t do drugs!’ a shift in the understanding of addiction a focus on harm reduction has changed the message slightly.

“We’ve realized through time and experience and painful circumstances that we need to say ‘Don’t do drugs, but if you do, you have to make sure that you do what you can to keep yourself safe,” said Gomez.

“Ultimately we want people to get the help they need and overcome that addiction,” he said.

Having worked in the field of addiction for years, Fields has seen her share of opioid addicts.

“I remember working with a young kid who had a parent on the fentanyl patch. This person would take the patch out of the garbage and just starting experimenting with it. At 17 years old this person was a client in withdrawal management, and is now involved in the criminal system,” she said.

Although this is a sad story of addiction, Fields said with help from community services, this person is working on getting better.

“For the last three years that I’ve worked at withdrawal management, this person has put up the Christmas tree with me.” she said.

The evening ended with a presentation from Addiction Services of Thames Valley, and a message to all that help is available.

“I’ve gone to way too many funerals that I didn’t have to go to. People as young as 15 and as old as 60. People need to know there’s help and that they can access it without worry or judgement. I think that’s a good place to start,” said Fields.

On Friday, the MLHU will announce the location of a temporary overdose prevention site in London.