Kingston school prepping for ‘Hockey Day in Canada’

This Saturday is “Hockey Day in Canada,” an annual event celebrating the sport from coast to coast.

An elementary school in Kingston is all in. Students at Holy Name Catholic School have been and will continue to celebrate the game all weeklong.

No ice or skates on this day as outdoor ball hockey was the name of the game. The winning team would lay claim to the Frontenac Cup.

“Hockey’s really important to this community,” says the school’s principal Mark Sonnemann. “Almost all of our kids play in one of the league’s in town and they wanted to do something leading up to Hockey Day in Canada.”

Eight teams took part in the daylong tournament including one for the public school board. Sonnemann says plenty of time and work has gone into this daylong event, in fact, it’s been years in the making.

“It’s challenging to get something like this to happen because of the issues around safety and liability. We just had to make sure that we were safe, that we went through the right procedures and that we were very clear with parents about things that can happen in the winter. But the nice thing is that it was an overwhelmingly positive response — there’s clearly an appreciative for this kind of thing.”

Three members of the Kingston Frontenacs were on hand for the tournament.

The weeklong celebration of the game will also include a collection of food items for Saint Vincent De Paul. The spirit of sport, and in particular hockey, is alive and well in the Limestone City.