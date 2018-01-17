Parents charged with child endangerment after southwest Edmonton drug bust
Police have charged two people after drugs and illegal weapons were found inside a southwest Edmonton home where two small children were also living.
The Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday a four-month investigation led to a man and woman being taken into custody and charged last Friday.
The arrests come after a home in the city’s southwest was searched by police. Officers said they found 109 fentanyl pills, marijuana in various forms, two handguns and more than $90,000 cash in the home.
Investigators said two children — an infant and a toddler — were living in the house and “potentially at risk.”
The children’s parents, who cannot be identified in order to protect the identities of the kids, have been charged with the following:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and marijuana)
- Production of a controlled substance (marijuana grow)
- Simple possession (THC gummies)
- Possession of a restricted firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Prohibited magazine
- Firearm with serial number defaced
- Possession of body armour, under the Body Armour Control Act
- Cause child to be in need of intervention, under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act
- Abandon/expose a child to risk, under the Drug Endangered Children Act
Police said the children were apprehended by the EPS Child at Risk Response Team.
