Unwanted gift card? Outlet Collection Winnipeg is taking trades

The holiday season is over and for many that means gift cards are still laying around and perhaps they were for shops you don’t intend to go to.

Winnipeg’s only outlet shopping centre, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, is giving shoppers an opportunity to exchange the cards they have for something a little different.

On Sunday, Jan. 21 shoppers will have the option to trade in their unwanted gift cards and exchange them for an Outlet Collection gift card in the same amount, to be used at stores within the shopping centre.

All the collected gift cards will be given to a charitable cause, specifically the True North Youth Foundation.

“We’re always looking for ways to go beyond the expectations that our guests have of outlet shopping,” Pascale Rocher, marketing and tourism manager of Outlet Collection Winnipeg said.

There is a limit on the total number of cards being accepted. The promotion will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday and run until the $10,000 mark is reached.

Mall staff said traded gift cards can be from most Manitoba retailers, as long as the card value can be verified.