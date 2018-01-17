Penticton man charged in fight that injured two Vancouver police officers
Vancouver police say assault charges have been approved after a violent confrontation early Monday morning that injured two officers, one suffering a broken leg and the other sprained fingers.
Police say two officers in their cruiser, which was parked on Granville Street near Helmcken, were physcially confronted by a man in an agitated state shortly before 2 a.m. Monday morning.
He was eventually brought under control and arrested during the melee.
The officer with the compound leg fracture underwent emergency surgery and is recovering in hospital, while the other was treated at the hospital and released.
Forty-four-year-old Penticton resident Paul Edison faces charges of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, and uttering threats.
