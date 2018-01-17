Canadian, American abducted in Nigeria, police say

A Canadian national and an American were kidnapped in northern Nigeria after their apparent abductors killed two policemen in Kagarko.

Local media reported the two foreigners were ambushed by gunmen Tuesday evening. Citing a police source, Nigerian newspaper The Punch reported the Canadian and American were being escorted by police officers when they were ambushed.

“Two policemen were killed in the ambush while an American and a Canadian were abducted along Kwoi-Jere road, off Kaduna-Abuja highway,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

A spokesman for the Kaduna state police told Reuters news agency the pair were travelling back from city of Kaduna to Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja.

“The two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, which resulted in the unfortunate death of the two police officers,” police spokesperson Mukhtar Aliyu told Reuters by phone.

Global News as reached out to Global Affairs Canada but did not receive response at time of publishing.

More to come.