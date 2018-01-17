London to recognize anniversary of deadly Quebec City mosque shooting

The first anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City will be recognized in London later this month.

City council will allow a local chapter of the National Council of Canadian Muslims to use city hall space and will lower the city flag to half-mast.

Six people were killed and eight others injured in a terror attack at the mosque last Jan. 29.

Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer tells 980 CFPL it’s important to take action against Islamaphobia.

“Those of us who don’t hold that kind of hatred in our hearts, we need to express to everyone, unfortunately through memorials like this, and actions in our everyday life,” said Helmer.

“That kind of hatred is not acceptable, that kind of action is not acceptable, that kind of violence is not acceptable, we are all human beings and we can’t target each other for who we love and what we believe.”

A memorial will be held in a committee room from noon to 7 p.m. on Jan. 29.