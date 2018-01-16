Body found inside burnt vehicle near Trail, B.C.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP say a body was found inside the trunk of a burnt out vehicle.

Officials say the vehicle was set on fire on Highway 22 and abandoned.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

RCMP say the incident took place this past weekend.

Local fire department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire just outside Genelle Flats shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

“Given the circumstances, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken carriage of the investigation,” reads a statement from RCMP.

The burnt vehicle is described as a 1999 Honda Civic, grey, four-door sedan.

“Police are seeking the assistance of the public with this investigation. In particular, investigators seek to speak with anyone who was in this area during the weekend of January 13th and 14th.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.