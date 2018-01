Jagmeet Singh proposes to girlfriend Gurkiran Kaur

TORONTO – Federal New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh is engaged.

Singh, 38, proposed to girlfriend Gurkiran Kaur, 27, at a private party just blocks away from the Ontario legislature were he served as a provincial legislator for six years.

Singh surprised Kaur, an entrepreneur and fashion designer, with the proposal in front of several dozen friends and family members at a vegetarian restaurant where they had their first date.

Singh was elected federal NDP leader last fall and had been guarded about his personal life, but social media posts in December made headlines after it was reported that he and Kaur were engaged.

The couple shot down the rumours, saying it was instead a “rokha” – a traditional Punjabi ceremony held ahead of a wedding usually for family.

Singh pulled back the curtain Tuesday night, inviting several members of the media, including The Canadian Press, to witness the surprise proposal.