January 16, 2018 6:04 pm
Updated: January 16, 2018 6:37 pm

City of Calgary cost-cutting program hindered by hiring delays

Calgary city council voted in favour of reducing the mayor's salary on Monday.

It’s a program dedicated to finding efficiencies and identifying cost-cutting opportunities. But it’s faced some hiring delays and many Calgary city councillors aren’t happy about it.

Since it was launched in 2012, the zero-based review program (ZBR) has saved the city between $58 and $68 million.

Since 2012, eight city departments have been subjected to a line-by-line review of their operations.

“The ZBR program has identified $10 in annual financial gains for every one-time $1 spent,” a report before the city’s Priorities and Finance Committee suggests.

But the same report claims several projects have been delayed because of the loss of just one position or a delay in hiring staff because of a hiring freeze.

“The return on investment for this is so good that it’s frustrating to see that we’ve maybe lost a year of some gains,” said Coun. Evan Woolley, expressing his disappointment with hiring delays within the zero-based review program.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he understands the program got caught up itself in some of the city’s cost-cutting measures.

“You know, sometimes you have to speak bureaucratese fluently and, reading between the lines, what I heard,  it wasn’t anything malicious. It was just a little bit of red tape,” he said. “So, it’s ironic that the program that is cutting red tape had to cut a little red tape on itself.”

The speed in which the zero-based reviews are conducted also drew criticism from Coun. Shane Keating.

“There must be a way for someone, at some point in time –some individual, or some group of individuals, or a committee or someone – to say, “We can’t do this, we gotta change it.”

Meanwhile, city manager Jeff Fielding defended the administration in council chambers.

“We … needed to get our headcount under control and the cost associated with that,” he said. “Irrespective of what people thought of that, irrespective of whether that was a tough process– whether they didn’t like it, or had other opinions on that– I’m going to say this: tough.”

Council did vote in November to open up the purse strings and allow the hiring of one staff member for the zero-based review, but administration says it will take time to get the program on track.

