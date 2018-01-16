Oscar Arfmann, man charged in killing of Abbotsford Const. John Davidson, to face trial next January

It appears it will be at least a year before the man accused in the death of Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson will face trial.

Sixty-five-year-old Oscar Arfmann is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Davidson in a shootout in November, after being confronted over an allegedly stolen car.

Arfmann sat in court on Tuesday with his arms crossed, as Crown and defence worked out the logistical details of his trial.

He is scheduled to face a jury in January, 2019 in a trial that is expected to last eight weeks.

The judge ruled on Tuesday that the trial will be held in New Westminster Supreme Court rather than Chilliwack.

That’s because the New West facility has 14 courtrooms that can accommodate a jury, and may be better equipped to deal with security challenges that arise.

Arfmann’s sister-in-law Pamela told Global News that he is a retired truck driver, who moved to B.C. in 2015 after selling a property he owned in St. Paul, Alberta.

She said he had been suffering from mental health issues since his wife’s death several years ago.

His alleged role in the death of Davidson rattled the Abbotsford community, and prompted a national outpouring of support for the slain officer.