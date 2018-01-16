Cranberries songs and streams skyrocket after Dolores O’Riordan death

Details surrounding the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan are still in short supply, but we’re once again seeing how the death of an artist impacts the sales and streaming of their music.

As of this morning, Zombie was the #2 song on the Canadian iTunes sales chart with Dreams at #4 and Linger at #5.

On the iTunes Canada album charts, there are four Cranberries albums in the Top 10, seven in the Top 50 and both of O’Riordan’s solo albums were charting at #64 and #65 respectively.

In the US, O’Riordan-related music sales (i.e. Cranberries and her solo work) are up substantially over the last 24 hours. The most recent Cranberries record, Something Else from 2012, is up 913,350%. That’s a bit of a red herring since the album hadn’t been selling all that well, so the raw numbers that generated this spike may not be as dramatic as you might think.

Flipping to Amazon, Linger is was the third-most-listened-to song as of early Tuesday. Dreams was #5 and Zombie was #8.



Ode to My Family, the first song from the second album, No Need to Argue, is the first song back on the iTunes chart, showing up at #59. Also in the Top 200 as of this morning: When You’re Gone (100), Linger (138), Dreams (139) and Salvation (193).

On the Spotify Global Streaming Chart, Zombie is at #102 while Linger is #146 as of Tuesday morning. Given that it’s rare for any alt-rock song to show up on this chart (unless your name is Imagine Dragons, of course), this is quite remarkable.

Officially, the Cranberries sold 567,000 albums in Canada. Because they started released albums before the institution of SoundScan in Canada in 1995, the actual number is much higher.