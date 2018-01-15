Snow removal crews in Pointe-Claire working to clear second lanes and sidewalks

Pointe-Claire residents started their work week with the sight of snowdrifts covering sidewalks and lanes of traffic.

“It was pretty discouraging to know that the snow hadn’t been touched for quite some time,” Sandra Scully, a resident of Pointe-Claire said, adding she needed to help seniors in her neighbourhood navigate walkways.

However, the city’s new mayor, John Belvedere, countered that Pointe-Claire has bought new equipment and said that snow removal crews are doing a “phenomenal” job in light of the foul weekend weather.

Because Pointe-Claire is a largely suburban area without a lot of on-street parking, its strategy is simple — get a usable lane of traffic cleared first, then widen the street, then clear the sidewalk.

Some Pointe-Claire residents, like Garry Gosse, told Global News the city’s response has been excellent so far. But Gosse worried that the worst storm could well be in front of the area, not behind it.

“We may have another big one I guess,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised.”