2 people charged with attempted murder in Marlborough shooting

Two people are facing attempted murder charges after a man was shot in the northeast community of Marlborough early Sunday morning.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the 100 block of Marlyn Place N.E. Neighbours told Global News they woke up to the sound of people shouting and car doors slamming.

WATCH BELOW: A man is in hospital after being shot early Sunday morning in Calgary in the northeast community of Marlborough.

READ MORE: lived at Calgary home where shooting happened

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but as of Monday afternoon, he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigators said in a statement Monday they believe the shooting was targeted and that the suspects and victim knew each other.

Neighbours told Global News on Sunday they had called police many times in the past because of suspected drug activity at the rental home.

READ MORE: Victim fighting for his life in Calgary shooting, police investigating

Robert William Linfoot, 41, and Kayla Hellstrom, 23, are both charged with attempted murder and break and enter to commit a robbery. Linfoot faces an additional charge of obstruction.

Police said a third person taken into custody immediately after the shooting was released without charges.

Police say additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

-With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo