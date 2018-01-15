Sentencing delayed for Nicholas Bell-Wright, man convicted of killing Cooper Nemeth

A sentencing hearing Monday for the man convicted of killing Cooper Nemeth has been delayed.

Nicholas Bell-Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November, and was charged with the youth’s killing in February 2016.

The court room was packed with Nemeth’s family and friends, including his parents Brent and Gaylene, who were seated in the front row.

Victim impact statements were expected to be read Monday morning. Instead, there was a debate over the sheer volume which had been submitted.

Crown attorneys said there were no fewer than 96 to be submitted to the court.

“The number is something I’ve never seen,” Justice Glenn Joyal said.

Both Joyal and the Crown agree the volume is unprecedented.

The judge would like to see the number read and submitted whittled down and has asked the Crown to look for duplications and whose grief needs to be properly expressed – parents, family and close friends. That is expected to happen Jan. 22.

“We are not going anywhere and Mr. Bell Wright isn’t going anywhere,” Gaylene Nemeth, Cooper’s mom said. “There are 95 people whose lives were impacted and it’s important their voices are heard”

Bell-Wright faces a mandatory life sentence for second degree murder. However the issue at hand is parole eligibility. A second degree murder conviction comes with a minimum 10 years without parole. However, Crown attorneys are at odds with defence counsel over whether that minimum is enough.

Joyal said he doesn’t want it to appear like the volume of impact statements will disproportionately affect his decision when it comes to parole recommendations.