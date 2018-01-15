Firefighter catches child thrown from burning apartment during dramatic rescue

Dramatic video released by the Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department shows the dramatic moments a firefighter catches a child who was thrown to safety from a burning apartment.

Crews responded to an apartment fire in the early hours of Jan. 3 to find a dozen residents trapped on a third-storey balcony.

Assistant Chief Jeff Crump told local media that several babies and children were thrown from the building to responding firefighters below, but it was Captain Scott Stroup’s catch that was caught on camera.

“I don’t really feel like a hero. I don’t think any of us do. It’s our job and we are so fortunate to work for DeKalb County, who prides training and equipment,” said Capt. Jackie Peckrul, who also caught a baby thrown from the building, in an interview with WGCL.

Eight children and four adults were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.