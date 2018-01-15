Double suicide attack in Baghdad kills at least 64, government says

At least 64 people were killed in a twin suicide bombing at a busy street market in central Baghdad on Monday, the Iraqi health ministry said on its Facebook page.

The attack targeted Aviation Square, a commercial area of Baghdad, the interior ministry said in a statement. It was carried out by two men who detonated vests packed with explosives, it said.

The twin explosions also wounded at least 105 people, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Ambulances rushed to the scene as security forces sealed off the area with yellow tape. Slippers could be seen scattered about on the

blood-stained pavement as cleaners hurried to clear the debris. Photographs posted on social media showed lifeless bodies and pieces

of limbs.

Iraq declared victory last month over the Islamic State group that took control of nearly a third of Iraq three years ago, but the militants continue to carry out attacks and bombings in different parts of the country.

