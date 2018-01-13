Equal access for all key message at Boler Mountain funding announcement

The new chalet at Boler Mountain will soon be accessible to everyone.

On Friday, Kent Hehr, the federal Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, was at Boler Mountain and announced the London Ski Club will receive a $45,000 grant to fund increased access to Boler’s facilities.

The funding will allow the club to install an elevator, providing greater access to the second floor of the chalet and offer a community space that is inclusive for all.

“Prior to this you would not be able to get upstairs. You would not have been able to do some of the things you will now be able to do,” said Hehr.

“These are the type of things our government is about, ensuring equality of opportunity for people with disabilities.”

The London Ski Club is also home to the London Track 3 Ski School, a non-profit organization that provides safe skiing and snowboarding experiences for persons with a variety of physical and intellectual challenges.

Members if the ski school were at Friday’s announcement and were happy to hear they’ll have equal access to all Boler Mountain has to offer.

“With the elevator addition to the building, people can now get in. Especially for people like me who have accessibility needs, it’s really awesome to be able to have full access to the chalet and the mountain and everything,” said Erin Bainbridge, program coordinator at London Track 3 Ski School.

The funding will also provide expanded access to existing programs and go towards the creation of new programs, as well as more volunteer and work opportunities.

The project at Boler is one of 575 approved through the 2016 small projects call for proposals, where organizations were invited to apply for funding for projects that increase accessibility and inclusion of Canadians with disabilities in their communities and workplaces.