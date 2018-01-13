Cloverdale resident says experience with Chinese ride-hailing app is mostly positive

In the wake of an illegal ride-hailing company denying it had a non-Westerner policy, a CKNW listener said they use a different company and have had mostly positive experiences.

The listener, who requested they remain anonymous, said they live in Cloverdale and that it isn’t easy to catch a taxi home from downtown Vancouver on the weekend.

Ever since they downloaded the ride-hailing app, they say bad experiences are rare.

“It works pretty well most of the time. I have encountered some times where I’m pretty sure I’ve been denied service because I don’t speak Mandarin, but I’d say like about 80 per cent of the time it works pretty well.

“The driver will call me and then I’ll say like, ‘Oh hi, I just ordered a ride, I’d like to confirm it,’ and they’ll hang up on me, or say like ‘Oh sorry, I’m sorry, I don’t speak English I can’t help you,’ but that’s pretty rare.”

If they are denied service, they say they simply book another ride with the app.

With provincial ride-hailing legislation not expected until the fall, unlicensed drivers can face fines of up to $1,150.