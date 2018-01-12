5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Jan. 12, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

1 – Starlight Guided Snowshoe Tour

Saturday Jan 13 7:30 – 9:30pm

Manning Park Resort

http://manningpark.com/event/starlight-guided-snowshoe-tour/?instance_id=555

2 – Vancouver Chinese Lantern Festival

On going until January 21

PNE, Vancouver





3 – Sea to Sky Gondola

Open Daily

Near Squamish

https://www.seatoskygondola.com

4 – Take a Brewery Tour

On going

Various Craft Breweries

https://vancouverbrewerytours.com/

5 – Visit the Vancouver Art Gallery

Open Daily

750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

http://vanartgallery.bc.ca/