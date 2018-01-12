5 Things To Do

January 12, 2018

5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Jan. 12, 2018

By Staff Global News

Friday, Jan 12: Here are your five things to do for this weekend.

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

1 – Starlight Guided Snowshoe Tour
Saturday Jan 13 7:30 – 9:30pm
Manning Park Resort
http://manningpark.com/event/starlight-guided-snowshoe-tour/?instance_id=555

2 – Vancouver Chinese Lantern Festival
On going until January 21
PNE, Vancouver

https://www.pne.ca/event/chinese-lantern-festival/2017-12-15/

3 – Sea to Sky Gondola
Open Daily
Near Squamish
https://www.seatoskygondola.com

4 – Take a Brewery Tour
On going
Various Craft Breweries
https://vancouverbrewerytours.com/

5 – Visit the Vancouver Art Gallery
Open Daily
750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
http://vanartgallery.bc.ca/

