Emergency Measures Org warns New Brunswickers of heavy rainfall, freezing rain and snow

Officials from the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization are warning people to be prepared for heavy rainfall, freezing rain and snow during the weekend. They’re warning New Brunswickers to be on alert for power outages, icy and hazardous roads, walkways and parking lots, along with downed branches that could result from ice buildup.

In a news release, officials said residents should take action to protect their properties by ensuring drains are cleared and should secure items that could become damaged from wind and rain.

With freezing rain, and heavy rainfall there is a risk of power outages. In a news release @NBEMO_OMUNB says homeowners who have experienced flooding in the past should take all necessary precautions @Global_NB Story continues below — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) January 12, 2018

The province’s Emergency Measures Organization also said people who have experienced flooding in the past due to heavy rain should take all necessary precautions and move items to higher ground and out of basements or other low-lying structures.

Anyone who experiences flooding should call NB EMO at 1-800-561-4034.

City of Fredericton preparing for weekend rainfall

City of Fredericton corporate strategy and safety services director Wayne Tallon said the weekend forecast is concerning in terms of localized flooding on some city streets.

“We’re not concerned right now about the Saint John River because this is not like the spring fresh-it that we would experience in late April [or] early May. At this time, we’re more concerned about our own streets and intersections,” Tallon said.

He said city crews are ready and have been out for the last several days clearing out catch basins and storm sewers and making sure culverts are clear of debris so that the water has somewhere to go.

Wayne Tallon from Fredericton EMO says people can help prepare for the weekend weather risks by clearing catch basins of debris outside their homes @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/nGtOGphWjD — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) January 12, 2018

“We’re also asking the public to help us out as well,” Tallon said. “If they could clear catch basins or storm sewers in front of their homes and on their streets, especially the side streets, that would certainly go along way to help us.”

Tallon said residents should make sure their drains are clear and their spouts are facing away from their homes so they don’t get any flooding in their homes.

Tallon said people should stay informed and watch for any advisories posted online by city staff.

He said the risk of winter flooding is rare and hasn’t happened in almost a decade.

“The last time that we experienced this was back in 2010 and it happened in December when we had a melt just like we’re having right now, but it is very rare,” Tallon said.

