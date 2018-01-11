127th annual Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign raises more than $627,000

Londoners were in the giving mood over the holiday season.

Officials with the Salvation Army’s Ontario Great Lakes Division released on Thursday the final numbers for the 127th edition of its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

In London, $627,404 was raised over the course of the 2017 campaign, easily surpassing the target goal of $550,000, but coming just shy of the record $648,173 raised during the 2016 campaign.

Still, the organization said London’s total last year was the highest amount raised in the entire Ontario Great Lakes Division, a division that spans all of southwestern Ontario, northern Ontario, and Niagara and Bruce peninsulas.

In a statement, Salvation Army spokesperson Shannon Wise said they were ‘blown away’ by the city’s generosity. “It takes a village, and we certainly saw that this past holiday season. We’d like to thank our volunteers, donors and community partners for their compassion and kindness.”

According to the Salvation Army, 4,820 food hampers were given out during the campaign, and 6,536 children received a bag of toys.

– With files from Matthew Trevithick