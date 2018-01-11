Crime
January 11, 2018 11:08 am
Updated: January 11, 2018 11:10 am

Suspicious downtown Kelowna business fire

By Video Journalist  Global News
Kelly Hayes/Global News
A A

Damage to the back of a Kelowna business was kept to a minimum following a fire early Thursday morning.

Someone set fire to a recycling bin at the back of Vancouver Career College on Pandosy St. in downtown Kelowna.

Damage was limited to the recycling bin and a wall at the back of the business.

Kelowna fire investigators say the cause of the fire appears suspicious and the file has been turned over to the RCMP.

There was also minor smoke damage to the college, however, the business is open.
Report an error
Arson
Suspicious Kelowna Fire
vancouver career college

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News