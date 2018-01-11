Suspicious downtown Kelowna business fire

Damage to the back of a Kelowna business was kept to a minimum following a fire early Thursday morning.

Someone set fire to a recycling bin at the back of Vancouver Career College on Pandosy St. in downtown Kelowna.

Damage was limited to the recycling bin and a wall at the back of the business.

Kelowna fire investigators say the cause of the fire appears suspicious and the file has been turned over to the RCMP.

There was also minor smoke damage to the college, however, the business is open.