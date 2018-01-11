Regina fire crews contain fire Thursday morning
Regina fire crews responded to a fire at a building in the 1300 block of Halifax Street Thursday morning.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the building and everyone was evacuated safely.
The street is currently blocked off and residents are being asked to avoid the area.
There are no injuries and fire crews are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.
