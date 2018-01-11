Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board cancels classes due to inclement weather
Classes at all schools within the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board (SWLSB) have been cancelled Thursday due to freezing rain.
The school board says transportation was cancelled forcing the closure of the schools.
However, daycare services for registered students will be open and employees are expected to go to work.
The territory covered by the SWLSB includes the Laurentians, the Lanaudière and Laval.
Elementary Schools closed:
- Arundel Elementary School
- Crestview Elementary School
- Franklin Hill Elementary School
- Genesis Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Hillcrest Elementary School
- John F. Kennedy Elementary School
- Joliette Elementary School
- Jules Verne Elementary School
- Laurentia Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- McCaig Elementary School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Mountainview Elementary School
- Our Lady of Peace Elementary School
- Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary School
- Pinewood Elementary School
- Rawdon Elementary School
- Souvenir Elementary School
- Saint Jude Elementary School
- Saint Paul Elementary School
- Saint Vincent Elementary School
- Sainte Adèle Elementary School
- Sainte Agathe Academy
- Terry Fox Elementary School
- Twin Oaks Elementary School
Secondary Schools closed:
- Joliette High School
- Lake of Two Mountains High School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- Laval Junior Academy
- Laval Senior Academy
- Phoenix Alternative High School
- Rosemere High School
- Sainte Agathe Academy
Adult Education and Vocational Training centres closed:
- CDC Laurier
Other affected school boards are as follows:
- Commission Scolaire des Laurentides: Classes cancelled for grade schools and high schools. Daycare services are open as are adult vocational schools and centres. Employees are expected to report to work.
- Commission Scolaire des Samares in Joliette: All schools and administrative offices are closed.
