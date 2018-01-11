Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board cancels classes due to inclement weather

Classes at all schools within the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board (SWLSB) have been cancelled Thursday due to freezing rain.

The school board says transportation was cancelled forcing the closure of the schools.

However, daycare services for registered students will be open and employees are expected to go to work.

The territory covered by the SWLSB includes the Laurentians, the Lanaudière and Laval.

Elementary Schools closed:

Arundel Elementary School

Crestview Elementary School

Franklin Hill Elementary School

Genesis Elementary School

Grenville Elementary School

Hillcrest Elementary School

John F. Kennedy Elementary School

Joliette Elementary School

Jules Verne Elementary School

Laurentia Elementary School

Laurentian Elementary School

McCaig Elementary School

Morin Heights Elementary School

Mountainview Elementary School

Our Lady of Peace Elementary School

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary School

Pinewood Elementary School

Rawdon Elementary School

Souvenir Elementary School

Saint Jude Elementary School

Saint Paul Elementary School

Saint Vincent Elementary School

Sainte Adèle Elementary School

Sainte Agathe Academy

Terry Fox Elementary School

Twin Oaks Elementary School

Secondary Schools closed:

Joliette High School

Lake of Two Mountains High School

Laurentian Regional High School

Laval Junior Academy

Laval Senior Academy

Phoenix Alternative High School

Rosemere High School

Sainte Agathe Academy

Adult Education and Vocational Training centres closed:

CDC Laurier

