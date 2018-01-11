Weather
January 11, 2018 5:18 am
Updated: January 11, 2018 6:16 am

Winter weather shuts down roads across Manitoba

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Closures across Manitoba could affect your morning commute.

File / Global News
A A

Snowy weather conditions throughout the night Wednesday have closed several Southern Manitoba highways.

Here are closures to watch out for:

  • Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Emerson.
  • Highway 14 from Highway 30 to Highway 3.
  • Highway 3 from Morden to Carman.
  • Highway 13 from Carman to Highway 2.

For more information visit the Manitoba 511 website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Closures
Manitoba
Snow
winnipeg
Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News