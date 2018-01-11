Winter weather shuts down roads across Manitoba
Snowy weather conditions throughout the night Wednesday have closed several Southern Manitoba highways.
Here are closures to watch out for:
- Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Emerson.
- Highway 14 from Highway 30 to Highway 3.
- Highway 3 from Morden to Carman.
- Highway 13 from Carman to Highway 2.
For more information visit the Manitoba 511 website.
