Arrest Warrant Issued for Break and Enter Suspect

Nichole-Huntely’s Glenmore home was broken into in late summer. It happened in the middle of the day, when no one was home.

The home’s surveillance camera caught a possible suspect. In the video, a man is seen approaching the front door and ringing the doorbell. Minutes later, the house is broken into.

Kelowna RCMP say surveillance photos were distributed to detachments across the Okanagan and Mounties in Vernon were able to identify the man.

A warrant has now been issued for his arrest. Because no charges have yet been laid, police are not able to release his name.

Editors Note: In fact the police have asked for a warrant, but that won’t be issued until charges are approved by crown counsel.