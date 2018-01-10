Canada
January 10, 2018 1:14 pm

City crews working on icy streets in Regina

By Web Producer  Global News

The City of Regina has had sanders out since last night and will remain out on the city streets throughout today.

File / Global News
A A

The City of Regina has had sanders out since last night and will remain out on the city streets throughout today.

Currently, the city’s primary focus has been to provide ice control on arterial and collector roads and sidewalks.

The city is currently working through the road networks to address the dangerous areas. They are encouraging residents to take extra caution when driving.

Sander trucks will be continuously monitoring category 1, 2, 3 and 4 roads and applying salt or sand as needed.

Once category 1-4 roads are complete and in good winter driving conditions, the city will focus on category 5 (residential) streets.

The city is also offering free sand for the public to use to keep their sidewalks and driveways safe.

The winter sandbox can be found at the following locations:

  • Northgate Mall – Seventh Avenue North and Lorne Street
  • Jack Hamilton Arena – 1010 McCarthy Boulevard
  • Albert Scott Community Centre – 1264 Athol Street
  • Cathedral Centre – 2900 Thirteenth Avenue
  • Al Ritchie – 2230 Lindsay Street
  • Murray Balfour Arena – 70 Massey Road
  • Glencairn Centre – 2626 East Dewdney Avenue
  • Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre – 3130 Woodhams Drive
  • South Leisure Centre – 222 Sunset Drive

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Regina
Sand
Sand Truck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News