City crews working on icy streets in Regina

The City of Regina has had sanders out since last night and will remain out on the city streets throughout today.

Currently, the city’s primary focus has been to provide ice control on arterial and collector roads and sidewalks.

The city is currently working through the road networks to address the dangerous areas. They are encouraging residents to take extra caution when driving.

Sander trucks will be continuously monitoring category 1, 2, 3 and 4 roads and applying salt or sand as needed.

Once category 1-4 roads are complete and in good winter driving conditions, the city will focus on category 5 (residential) streets.

The city is also offering free sand for the public to use to keep their sidewalks and driveways safe.

The winter sandbox can be found at the following locations: