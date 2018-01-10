Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame to welcome five new members

Bruce Landon is a member of the American Hockey League’s Hall of Fame, and the Massachusetts Sports Hall of Fame. Now, he is coming home.

The long-time president and general manager of the AHL’s Springfield Falcons was named on Tuesday as one of five new members of the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame.

Joining Landon in the Hall will be football star Mike McCullough, yachtsman Ross Cameron, referee Hank Kelly, and high school coach Alec Murray.

For more than 20 years, McCullough excelled in football with the Holy Cross Secondary School Crusaders, the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men, and the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He played 11 seasons with the Green Riders, winning the Grey Cup in 2007 and again in 2013.

Ross Cameron was involved in all aspects of sailing over span of 40 years. The long time board member of the Kingston Yacht Club is a big reason for the success of CORK, the Canadian Olympic Training Regatta held in Kingston every summer.

“I got involved with CORK after the 1976 Summer Olympics and was able to modernize the event, which is now one of the biggest sailing regatta’s in the world,” says the retired principal from Welbourne Public School.

Cameron has received numerous awards over the years, and in 1995 was named Canada’s Yachtsmen of the Year for his contributions to the sport.

Hank Kelly has been involved in Kingston sports for more than 60 years. He was cited for his service to the community as a coach, referee and administrator.

“I am very humbled and blessed,” says Kelly, who was supervisor of officials for the Ontario Minor Hockey Association for several decades.

“I grew up with tremendous role models, like Bill Reason, Bob Elliot, Sr., Cliff Earl, and Pat Hegarty, to name a few. I saw what they did for the community and followed in their footsteps.”

After graduating from college in Minnesota, Alec Murray returned to Kingston to teach and coach at Queen Elizabeth High School.

For more than 30 years he guided the Red Raiders to numerous championships in basketball, cross country and track and field.

“I did it for the kids and for the love of sport,” says Murray, who taught his students the importance of responsibility, leadership and community involvement.

In 1990 Murray was recognized with the Excellence in Education Award, which is the highest award given to a high school teacher in Ontario.

Murray, Cameron, Kelly, Landon and McCullough will be officially inducted into the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame during the annual banquet on May 4 at the Ramada Conference Centre.