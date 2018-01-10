Teen pleads guilty in death of Serena McKay

A second teen has pleaded guilty for her role in the death of Serena McKay.

The 19-year-old was killed April 2017 on Sagkeeng First Nation. A graphic video showing the teen being brutally beaten the night she died then circulated on social media.

Two teens, who cannot be named, were later arrested and charged.

In December, one of the accused, who was 17 at the time of the death, pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

On Wednesday the second accused, who was 16 at the time, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. She was originally charged with second degree murder.

The crown is asking for her to be sentenced as an adult.

Sentencing is expected later this year.