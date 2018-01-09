BC Coroners Service
January 9, 2018 3:22 pm

Okanagan snowmobiler collapses and dies on outing with family and friends

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Medical emergency claims the life of an Okanagan man during snowmobile outing.

It was a tragic end to a day of snowmobiling fun with family and friends of a West Kelowna man.

Police say the 39-year-old collapsed in medical distress Monday afternoon in a cabin in the Graystokes area east of Kelowna.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of those performing CPR on scene the man was deemed deceased upon the arrival of emergency medical crews by a Search and Rescue helicopter, ” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

There is poor cellular reception in the area and a group member had to travel about 20 minutes by snowmobile to call emergency services.

In a post on the Kelowna Snowmobile Club Facebook page, Bill Petten says: “What started as an amazing day ended tragically around 1 p.m. with the passing of our friend Mikey Milligan. Ryan, Rob and Brandon, who performed CPR for over an hour and a half did everything possible. Mikey leaves behind a young daughter, are (sic) prayers are with her and his family tonight.”

The Coroners Service is investigating the death which is not believed to be suspicious.

