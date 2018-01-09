Dozens of vehicles towed in Peterborough ahead of overnight snow clearing

More than five dozen vehicles in Peterborough were towed overnight Tuesday to make room for municipal snow clearing operations.

Following Monday’s snow storm, snow removal got underway at 11 p.m. and ran until 8 a.m. Tuesday. During that span, the city’s public works department said 67 vehicles parked on city roads were either towed to Morrow Park or Milroy Park.

READ MORE: Peterborough DBIA fires back at proposed parking fee increases

“What we do is tow the vehicles to allow the tow trucks to get through on a clear, quicker path, to try to get through as much of the residential areas as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Lynn Todd, parking operations coordinator.

67 cars were towed last night to facilitate snow removal. When flurries forced crews back to arterial and collector roads, towing operations ceased. All vehicles north of Parkhill Road were towed to Milroy Park, with all other vehicles being towed to Morrow Park. https://t.co/Ig413qRlZB — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) January 9, 2018

Along with having their vehicles removed, drivers were also fined $80 for the cost of the tow. Vehicles must be picked up within 24 hours or they will then be towed to an impound yard at the owner’s expense.

The city does offer free overnight parking at all municipal lots, the King Street parkade, and Simoce Street parking garage.

“They just come and remove them in the morning,” Todd said.

READ MORE: Peterborough council temporarily parks new front lawn parking bylaw

Vehicles parked overnight at either parking garage can obtain a gate arm ticket upon entry that can be used for a free transit trip home.

From Dec. 1 – April 1, parking is prohibited on all city streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. The fine is $25 for a violation.