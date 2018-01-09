Officer charged in death of Hudson Brooks due in court

The officer charged in the shooting death of a young Surrey man will make her first court appearance today.

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran is charged with one count each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

In July 2015, 20-year-old Hudson Brooks was involved in a confrontation with officers outside the south Surrey detachment that ended with Brooks being shot multiple times.

Police had initially been called to the scene for reports of a man in distress.

Neighbours had reported yelling and the sound of smashing glass, and police discovered several vehicles with smashed windows the following day.

At the time of the incident, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said shots were fired after a physical struggle took place. One officer was also taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Only police weapons were recovered from the scene.

In October 2016, the IIO filed a report to Crown counsel asking prosecutors to consider charges in the shooting.

Brooks’ death sparked outrage among friends and family, who complained of a lack of transparency about the events surrounding his final moments.

