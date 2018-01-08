Okanagan RCMP looking for information in possible attempted carjacking
Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for any information about what could have been an attempted carjacking.
A Kelowna woman reported that two men tried to open the side doors of the Honda minivan she was driving as she left a parking lot.
Police say it happened outside 375 Harmand Rd. in the Rutland neighbourhood just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The two men were both described as short. One was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the backside and the other was wearing a red hoodie. They were last seen headed towards Rutland Senior Secondary School.
“RCMP are seeking to further their investigation into this incident,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement.
“It is unclear at this point what the men’s intentions were; however, it is fortunate that the vehicle’s doors were locked and the woman alone inside was not physically harmed.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or was the victim of a similar incident is asked to come forward and contact police at 250-762-3300.Follow @Jules_Knox
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.