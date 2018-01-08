Okanagan RCMP looking for information in possible attempted carjacking

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for any information about what could have been an attempted carjacking.

A Kelowna woman reported that two men tried to open the side doors of the Honda minivan she was driving as she left a parking lot.

Police say it happened outside 375 Harmand Rd. in the Rutland neighbourhood just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The two men were both described as short. One was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the backside and the other was wearing a red hoodie. They were last seen headed towards Rutland Senior Secondary School.

“RCMP are seeking to further their investigation into this incident,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement.

“It is unclear at this point what the men’s intentions were; however, it is fortunate that the vehicle’s doors were locked and the woman alone inside was not physically harmed.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was the victim of a similar incident is asked to come forward and contact police at 250-762-3300.