Antique vehicle definition changing in Saskatchewan

Starting at the beginning of this year, the definition of an antique vehicle changed from ‘vehicles 30 years old or older’ to ‘vehicles that are model year 1987 and older.’

This change means vehicles with a model year of 1988 and newer will not be eligible for Antique Use. This change does not impact any vehicles currently registered with Antique Use.

“This change is about addressing an imbalance,” said Penny McCune, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Auto Fund.

“The intent of the Antique Use class, when originally created, was to accommodate vintage vehicles that were used infrequently – for parades, special occasions or Sunday drives. But we’re seeing more and more antique-registered vehicles driven as regular-use vehicles; daily in many cases. Because they’re insured at such a low cost, this does not adequately provide for the injury and liability claim payouts in the event of a collision.”

The number of vehicle registered as antique in Saskatchewan has increased by 55 per cent over the past five years and the total number of vehicle registered as antique involved in claims has grown by 31 per cent since 2011.

After SGI consulted with car clubs and antique enthusiasts, it was decided that the fairest option to address imbalance was to cap the antique class at 1987 model year, rather than increase rates for all antique vehicles.